According to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough should be looking to sign at least five first-team players in the upcoming transfer window.

It is no secret Middlesbrough will be prioritising a striker or two in the summer. Manager Neil Warnock has been extremely outspoken on his lack of firepower up front this season and how all of the sides above them in the table have a potent goalscorer.

Chuba Akpom, Ashley Fletcher, and Britt Assombalonga have been used in rotation, whereas Duncan Watmore and Yannick Bolasie have even led the line despite it not being their natural position.

But there are other areas of the pitch which Boro should look to recruit new players for in the window.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Marvin Johnson will see their current contracts come to an end in June and Neeskens Kebano and Yannick Bolasie will return to their parent clubs Fulham and Everton respectively. Therefore Warnock will be looking to sign wingers, as he confirmed in his post-match comments after Monday’s draw with Watford.

So along with two strikers and a winger, Middlesbrough will also eye a potential new goalkeeper and a new midfielder according to the report.

Fulham loanee Marcus Bettinelli has been Boro’s number one between the sticks this season, but he will return to Craven Cottage at the end of the campaign. However, his contract at Fulham is up this summer and so the Teessiders could look to snap up the England U21 international on a free transfer.

He has been steady this season but has come under fire on occasion from supporters and the club could look at other targets.

In midfield, Paddy McNair, Jonny Howson, Sam Morsy, Marcus Tavernier and George Saville have competed in the centre of the park. Lewis Wing is also set to return from his loan spell at Rotherham. Although they could look for a new midfielder, it would seemingly be less of a priority.