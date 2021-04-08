Norwich City star Emi Buendia is now on the radar of three Spanish clubs, with Arsenal and Leeds United having been long-term admirers of the Argentine.

Buendia, 24, has been the star of Norwich City’s season. He missed out on a summer move following Norwich’s relegation from the Premier League, and that looked to have dented his confidence.

But Daniel Farke quickly got him firing again – after scoring in his last two outings for the Canaries, Buendia now has 12 goals and 15 assists in 33 Championship outings this season.

Now though, Fichajes.net (via SportsWitness) report that all of Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Villarreal are all keen on Buendia, and are all keen on making him their ‘star signing’ in the summer.

Norwich are steamrolling their way to the Championship crown but that seemingly won’t guarantee that they retain Buendia going into next season.

Arsenal and Leeds United have been the two standout candidates to sign the Argentine. They’ve both been touted with a move throughout this season, and those links haven’t died down.

A report from Sky Sports back in January predicted that Arsenal or any other suitor for that matter would need to cough up £40-£50million for the Norwich City man, with the player’s agent having drummed up interest throughout.

Buendia definitely deserves to be playing for one of Europe’s top clubs and even if Norwich City go on to claim the Championship title then their chances of retaining him remain slim.

With Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Villarreal now in the running as well, it could dent both Arsenal and Leeds United’s chance of a summer signing.

Either way for Norwich, they look set for a big pay day in the summer.