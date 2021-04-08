George Honeyman joined Sunderland at the age of 10 and rose up through the youth ranks there.

He now plays for Hull City, who are battling against Sunderland for promotion from League One right now.

Honeyman, who is 26 years old, left the Stadium of Light in 2019 to join the Tigers and has impressed for Grant McCann’s side in the third tier this season with his sights firmly set on winning the league title.

He made 97 appearances for the Black Cats during his time there and chipped in with 15 goals.

He has been voted the ‘best player in League One’ by fans in a poll done by FourFourTwo recently (see tweet below).

🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL! 🚨 🏆 George Honeyman is the 𝘽𝙀𝙎𝙏 player in League One – as voted for by fans of all 72 EFL clubs in this month's @FourFourTwo!#hcafc | #theTigers pic.twitter.com/Y9IdVVtOuP — Hull City (@HullCity) April 7, 2021

This has caused Sunderland fans to react to Hull’s tweet on Twitter, many of who believe one of their players should have won it, with Aiden McGeady or Charlie Wyke springing to mind.

Here is what their supporters have been saying –

Can we stop pretending Honeyman was anywhere close to the level he is playing at now in comparison to when he played for us. #safc https://t.co/GPViXAYXFp — Jordan Ramsey (@RamseySAFC) April 7, 2021

I love Honeyman, saw him make his debut for the under 16s and all the way through to the first team. He’s a great player and really pleased he’s being recognised as such. Is he better than McGeady, not even close. — Jay (@cycleyarm) April 7, 2021

Decent enough little player, liked him here and thought he was sold too soon, but to suggest he's a better player than Mcgeady is ludicrous. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — SAFC NOTTS (@gas335) April 7, 2021

Why would be cry about this? We made him😂 — Dec🇫🇷 (@declanprice02) April 7, 2021

Love you George and looking forward to the day you’re back in red and white but anyone who isn’t a Hull supporter probably won’t agree with that — James Tweddell (@Jamestweddell) April 7, 2021

I’m pretty sure even the staunchest of HCFC fans don’t even believe that 😆 — @SunderrlandAFC (@SAFCFANSVIEW) April 7, 2021

Tbh I’m buzzing for him. Our fans gave him so much stick for no reason and it’s great to see him doing well — tjbrown (@tjbrown__) April 7, 2021