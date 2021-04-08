George Honeyman joined Sunderland at the age of 10 and rose up through the youth ranks there. 

He now plays for Hull City, who are battling against Sunderland for promotion from League One right now.

Honeyman, who is 26 years old, left the Stadium of Light in 2019 to join the Tigers and has impressed for Grant McCann’s side in the third tier this season with his sights firmly set on winning the league title.

He made 97 appearances for the Black Cats during his time there and chipped in with 15 goals.

He has been voted the ‘best player in League One’ by fans in a poll done by FourFourTwo recently (see tweet below).

This has caused Sunderland fans to react to Hull’s tweet on Twitter, many of who believe one of their players should have won it, with Aiden McGeady or Charlie Wyke springing to mind.

