Wigan Athletic’s Kyle Joseph is a wanted man ahead of the summer.

He is being tipped for a bright future after breaking into Wigan Athletic’s first-team this season.

Newcastle United are hoping to win the race for his signature this summer and are set to make a move for him, according to a report by the Northern Echo.

Steve Bruce’s side want to sign the youngster regardless of whether they will be in the Premier League or Championship next season. They are willing to pay as much as £1 million for his services in a series of staggered payments.

Celtic have been linked with him over recent times, whilst Joseph was the subject of a rejected bid by Barnsley in January, as per a report by Wigan Today.

Premier League duo Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur were also credited with an interest this winter by the Daily Mirror, but is appears Newcastle are pushing the hardest to get him now.

Wigan managed to keep hold of him until the end of this season at least but are poised to lose him soon. He is out of contract this summer.

Joseph joined Wigan’s academy at the age of 13 and has risen up through their youth ranks. He has enjoyed first-team football this season and has scored five goals in 16 games in all competitions for Leam Richardson’s side.