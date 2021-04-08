Preston North End have been linked with a move for Fortuna Dusseldorf boss Uwe Rosler.

The ex-Brentford, Wigan Athletic and Leeds United manager has emerged as a contender for the Preston North End job over recent days.

The Championship side all in the hunt for a new manager to replace Alex Neil for next season. Frankie McAvoy has been placed in caretaker charge.

Rosler has been asked about the links to the Lilywhites but has remained tight-lipped on the situation, as per a report by Lancashire Live: “To be honest, I haven’t spoken to anyone, not to any other club. My first point of contact was, is and will definitely be Fortuna.”

Rosler, who is 52 years old, is out of contact at Dusseldorf at the end of this season and it is currently up in the air whether he will be there next term.

The ex-Manchester City and Southampton forward started his managerial career with spells at Lillestrom, Viking and Molde before getting the Brentford job in 2011.

He spent two years with the Bees and guided them to promotion to the Championship during his time at Griffin Park.

Rosler left Brentford in 2013 for Wigan Athletic and guided to the North West side to the FA Cup semi-final, as well as the Championship Play-Offs. However, they surprisingly sacked him during his second year at the DW Stadium.

He then had a five-month spell at Leeds United but won just two games in 12 with the Whites before embarking on stints at Fleetwood Town and Malmo.

Roser is now at Dusseldorf but has emerged as a candidate to replace for Preston, though they are yet to approach him.