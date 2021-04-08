Derby County are nearing a takeover deal after an arduous season in the Championship, with Wayne Rooney’s job supposedly ‘safe’ amid potential new owners coming in.

Erik Alonso is the man behind the sudden Derby County takeover bid. He was loosely linked with the club after his exit from Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the season, where he worked as an adviser to owner Dejphon Chansiri.

The Spaniard launched a failed bid to buy Wednesday but is now nearing a full takeover of Derby County through his company No Limits Sports Ltd.

The Sun reports that the deal is pending EFL approval, and that sources close to the club have confirmed Rooney’s job will be safe upon the completion of the takeover.

It comes after the Rams have got progressive worse under Rooney – he gave the club an initial boost but has now won just one of his last nine in charge, stirring some debate among fans about his future.

Rooney remains a young manager and in his short time at Pride Park, he’s shown signs of progression – it’s not been an easy season to manage in though.

He was hauled into the dugout on an interim basis and with a team of three others, seemingly sharing the role before establishing himself as the no.1.

Add to that the fact that Derby County owner Mel Morris has been looking and failing to sell the club all season, and it makes Championship survival this season look all the more impressive.

Derby County fans finally have something to look forward to going into next season. But they’ve been bitten once already this season, and they won’t start celebrating until everything is in place.