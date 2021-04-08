Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is ‘not close to joining any club’, reports Sky Sports, with the 43-year-old not wanting to return to management until the summer.

Howe hasn’t been in a dugout this season, yet he’s been in and out the headlines more than most.

He left his position at Bournemouth at the end of last season following their relegation from the Premier League, having since been linked with almost every job opening – but links to Celtic have persisted.

Neil Lennon was occupying the job for much longer than fans would’ve liked and it’s seemingly left the Scottish club in a position where they need to wait until summer to replace him.

Howe is their reported no.1 choice. The Englishman is said to have a ‘verbal agreement’ in place but reports from Sky Sports have this morning claimed that Howe won’t be going anywhere until the summer.

After such a long and at times arduous journey with Bournemouth, taking them right through the Football League Pyramid, it’s no surprise that Howe wants at least one season out of the game.

He remains a young and talented manager with plenty of potential yet to fill, and if he eventually lands the Celtic job which still looks likely then his waiting game will have paid off.

Celtic is a huge job and the ideal opportunity for a manager like Howe to really cement his name as one of Europe’s top bosses.

But the current waiting game will be painful for Celtic – they’ll be worried that other suitors might come in and poach Howe from his ‘verbal agreement’, which isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.