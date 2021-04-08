Speaking to Teesside Live after Middlesbrough drew 1-1 with Watford on Easter Monday, manager Neil Warnock was asked about the club’s situation regarding wingers Yannick Bolaise and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Both Middlesbrough players are set to be free agents in the summer. Mendez-Laing arrived on a permanent short-term deal on Deadline Day but is yet to commit his long-term future to the club. Yannick Bolasie on the other hand is currently on loan from Premier League side Everton but his contract at Goodison Park is set to come to its conclusion in June.

With purse strings tight at Middlesbrough at present they will be eyeing cut price deals wherever possible. With both Mendez-Laing and Bolasie available for free it looks a no brainer that Neil Warnock’s side would look to re-sign the pair.

However, the Boro boss has cast doubt on the club’s pursuit of both players.

“I think it’s difficult,” he said when asked about Bolasie.

“He and Mendez haven’t played for months and to have them, even from the bench, has been a real plus.

“We’ll need to sign someone for both sides in the summer – we need left and right.

“It’s whether – on the financial side, we’re able to put a package together.”

The report states that Bolasie turned down bigger and higher-paid offers from overseas to join Middlesbrough in January. These same sides could reignite their interest in the Democratic Republic of Congo international this summer and Boro could have some serious competition that they may not be able to compete with financially.

If the duo were set to leave the Riverside in a few months time, they would have Duncan Watmore, Djed Spence, Marcus Tavernier, Marcus Browne and youngster Sam Folarin available out wide. Soon to be out of contract winger Marvin Johnson could also be an option if he is to sign a new deal.

But with Warnock not necessarily happy with those options they will be looking to sign one or two new players in those areas. Bolasie and Mendez-Laing could be the players they prioritise. Although recent weeks has seen them linked to Sheffield Wednesday wide man Kadeem Harris too.