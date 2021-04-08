Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been linked to Leeds United throughout this season – and now he’s directed a message to his suitors.

Leeds United aren’t alone in their admiration of the 25-year-old. As well as Leeds, the likes of Arsenal, Everton and Wolves have all been strongly linked with the Englishman, who’ netted 28 goals in 38 Championship outings this season.

It comes after his summer move to Brentford from Peterborough United ahead of this season. But the Bees are slipping up in their bid for promotion to the Premier League, and Thomas Frank could endure another summer where his star players depart.

Speaking to Four Four Two (via Leeds Live) Toney, has spoken out about recent transfer rumours, saying:

It was flattering, but I’m a Brentford player. You read things, but I don’t look too deeply into it. I have to keep doing what I can to get Brentford promoted, and then I won’t have to worry about other clubs so-called buying me.

It’s the ‘so-called buying me’ part that might suggest that all the noise isn’t actually doing any of the chasing clubs any good.

Toney has enjoyed his first season at Brentford and the Bees remain very much in with a shout of promotion – they’ve drawn their last four, but remain in 3rd-place of the table and with seven games of the season left.

Arsenal, Leeds and Wolves appear to be the three teams who’ve been mentioned most when discussing Toney’s future. Marcelo Bielsa would love for the Englishman to join his side going into next season but for any team in the Premier League, it’d be a shrewd signing.

Wolves have struggled this season and their style of play would greatly suit a physical centre-forward like Toney, whilst Arsenal have slumped into mid-table of the Premier League and are in need of reinforcements all over the pitch.

Expect Toney to come into yet more speculation in the summer especially with Brentford slipping up.