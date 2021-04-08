Brentford striker Ivan Toney has revealed how close he was to joining Celtic from Peterborough United last summer.

Celtic were keen on signing him from Peterborough United ahead of this season but couldn’t get a deal over the line before Brentford eventually swooped in, as per a report by the Scottish Sun.

Toney, who is 25 years old, is believed to have agreed terms over a move to Celtic Park and was interested in moving there.

He ended up staying in England and has been prolific for Brentford in this campaign, scoring 28 goals in all competitions.

Read: Former Brentford man announces retirement aged 36

Asked about the Celtic links from last year, he told FourFourTwo: “Yeah, that was close. I spoke to a few people there and I spoke to the manager, but just couldn’t get a deal over the line.”

Toney was a man in-demand last summer after firing 49 goals in 94 games during his two seasons in League One at Peterborough United.

Read: Brentford transfer target tipped to play at a higher level

He started his career at Northampton Town and broke into their first-team as a youngster before earning a move to Newcastle United.

The forward then played four times for the North East club and also had loan spells away at Barnsley, Shrewsbury Town, Scunthorpe United and Wigan Athletic to gain experience.

Peterborough lured him away from Newcastle on a permanent basis in 2018 and managed to make a hefty profit on him.

Celtic missed out to Brentford and have lost their title to Rangers this season.