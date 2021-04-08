Brighton and Hove Albion defender Leo Ostigard has said Coventry City are an ‘option’ for him for next season, as per a report by Coventry Live.

The centre-back has spent this season on loan in the Championship at Coventry City and says he would love to play in front of their fans.

Ostigard, who is 21 years old, joined the Sky Blues in August and has since made 36 appearances in all competitions.

He is out of contract at Brighton at the end of this campaign and could become a free agent. The Seagulls are believed to hold an option to extend his deal by another year and they face a big decision to make on his future.

Read: Coventry City promotion hero could leave Bristol City this summer

When asked whether he would be open to re-joining Coventry, he said: “Of course they’ll be an option. I have enjoyed my time here at Coventry and I have missed not playing in front of the fans. I would love to play for the fans and I would love to do that for one time.

“I have heard a lot of good things about them, so that will be an option of course, and we have to see what’s coming up, and what Brighton are saying to me. But my main thing is playing football and as many games as I can.”

Read: Coventry City have decision to make on future of 2019 signing

Ostigard started his career in his native Norway with Molde and had a loan spell away at Viking before Brighton lured him to England in 2018.

He signed a three-year deal with the Premier League side but is yet to make a senior appearance for them.

The Norway Under-21 international spent last season on loan at St. Pauli in the German second tier before rocking up at Coventry for this campaign.