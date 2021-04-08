Wigan Athletic loan man George Johnston has emerged on the radar of Ipswich Town and Portsmouth, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Feyenoord youngster has impressed on loan at Wigan Athletic and has caught the eye of their fellow League One sides Ipswich Town and Portsmouth.

Johnston, who is 22 years old, joined the Latics in January and has since made 14 appearances for the North West club.

The left-back is out of contract at Feyenoord this summer but the Dutch club are believed to hold an option to extend his deal by a further year.

Read: Wigan Athletic planning contract talks

Johnston was born in Manchester and rose up through the academy at Liverpool. He played once for the Reds’ first-team in a pre-season friendly against Torino but decided to leave Anfield in August 2019.

A move to Holland came about for him and he has since made two senior appearances for Feyenoord.

The Dutch giants gave him the green light to return to England on a loan deal until the end of the season in January and it was Wigan who managed to secure his services.

Read: Wigan Athletic want to keep manager for next year, despite Ipswich Town being an option for him

Johnston is currently focused on helping Leam Richardson’s side stay in League One but his performances are not going unnoticed.

Portsmouth and Ipswich Town are being linked with a move for him and it will be interesting to see what develops with this story.