Hibernian’s executive chairman Ron Gordon has admitted Birmingham City and Sunderland’s January target Kevin Nisbet could be sold this summer, as per a report by Sky Sports.

Football League duo Birmingham City and Sunderland were interested in him in the last transfer window but Hibernian managed to keep hold of him until the end of this season.

It was well documented that the Blues had a couple of bids rejected for him this past winter as Hibs held out for £3 million, as reported by the Daily Record at the time. The Scottish Sun suggested the Black Cats were keen as well but they eventually ended up raiding Scotland for Ross Stewart from Ross County instead.

Nisbet received his first call-up for Scotland last month and made his international debut against the Faroe Islands. However, Hibs’ chairman hasn’t ruled him, or defender Ryan Porteous, leaving this summer.

When asked whether he or Porteous will be sold, Gordon said: “That could be a possibility, to be honest. It wouldn’t surprise me. We’re thinking about those possibilities and planning accordingly, but yes, I think one. I don’t anticipate more than one, but I think one could perhaps have an opportunity to move this summer.”

Nisbet has been in impressive form this season and has managed 14 goals in all competitions.

He joined the Edinburgh club last year and adapted well to life in the Scottish top flight.

He scored 34 goals for Raith Rovers two years ago in the Scottish League One before firing 23 goals in 32 games for Dunfermline in the Championship in the last campaign.