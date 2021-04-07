Hibernian’s executive chairman Ron Gordon has admitted Millwall target Ryan Porteous could be sold this summer, as per a report by Sky Sports.

The defender was the subject of interest from Millwall in the January transfer window but remained at Hibernian until the end of this season.

The Lions made a bid in excess of £1 million for him which was rejected, as per a report by the Scottish Sun.

However, Hibs’ chairman admits his side could cash in on the highly-rated defender over the coming months. Striker Kevin Nisbet is another who could leave Easter Road as well.

Porteous, who is 22 years old, is a product of their academy and supported the club as a child.

When asked whether he or Nisbet will be sold, Gordon said: “That could be a possibility, to be honest. It wouldn’t surprise me. We’re thinking about those possibilities and planning accordingly, but yes, I think one. I don’t anticipate more than one, but I think one could perhaps have an opportunity to move this summer.”

Porteous was loaned out to Edinburgh City to gain some experience before making his first-team debut for Hibs against Montrose in 2017. He has since gone on to play 83 times for the Edinburgh outfit, chipping in with eight goals from defence.

The Scotland youth international was identified by Millwall in January as someone who would boost their defensive options and it will be interesting to see if they rekindle their interest in him this.

Porteous still has a couple of years left on his contract at Hibs so they are under no immediate pressure to sell. However, after their chairman’s recent comments, could a Championship bid tempt them this summer?