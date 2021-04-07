According to Football Insider’s Wane Veysey, Sunderland and Preston North End are set to slug it out to see who will land Ipswich Town winger Gwion Edwards with both sides said chasing him.

Currently out with a thigh problem, the one-cap Wales Under-21 international is coming to the end of his current deal with the Tractor Boys – a deal he extended for a year last May.

Sunderland are well-placed in League One, just below the automatic promotion places in 3rd whilst their co-combatants for Edwards’ signature are looking pretty safe to preserve their Championship status.

Gwion Edwards: from Swansea to free agency

Edwards came up through the ranks at Swansea City, having joined the Welsh outfit from Aberystwyth Town. He didn’t manage to crack the Swansea first team, instead spending a series of loans out at the likes of Scottish side St. Johnstone and Crawley Town before signing for the latter in July 2014.

After two years at Crawley (93 appearances – 15 goals – 8 assists), Edwards was snapped up by Peterborough United for whom he went on to make 74 appearances, scoring 16 goals and providing 9 assists.

He left Peterborough in 2018, joining current side Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee. His time at Portman Road has seen him notch up 101 games with 13 goals and 8 assists. Coming towards the end of his contract, his potential marks him out as a free agent of value to the likes of Sunderland and Preston North End.

Gwion Edwards – what’s being said

Football Insider’s Veysey writes “A recruitment source has told Football Insider both Sunderland and Preston are monitoring the situation” – a situation where Edwards and Ipswich have not entered into talks on a new deal.

Preston North End are somewhat in transition under interim boss Frank McAvoy after Alex Neil left the Lilywhites. Sunderland also changed their manager mid-season with Lee Johnson taking over the reins at the Wearside outfit.

The only time that he’s featured in England’s second-tier was during Ipswich’s 2018/19 season that saw them relegated to League One. In 33 games that campaign, Edwards scored six goals which might give some leverage to either Sunderland or Preston when weighing up their options.