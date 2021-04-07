According to Lancs Live, Norwich City defender Ben Gibson will see his loan move become permanent if they secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Gibson is currently on loan from Burnley and will join Norwich City for a fee of £8 million according to the report.

The Clarets signed Gibson from Middlesbrough back in 2018. He arrived for £15 million but only went on to make one appearance in the Premier League, coincidentally scoring in the game, as Burnley lost 5-1 at home to Everton.

He was soon seen as surplus to requirements at Turf Moor and started to train with his former side Middlesbrough. A deal looked to be in the works for Gibson to re-join his boyhood club, but nothing came to fruition.

He signed for Norwich City in September and has been an integral part of the Canaries’ title charge. With just six games left to play between now and the end of the season, Daniel Farke’s side are 17 points clear of third placed Swansea City and are eyeing promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

They need just four more points to secure their place in next season’s top flight and Gibson will look to be a part of the first-team picture.

He has previously played at the highest level with Middlesbrough. Having achieved promotion five years ago under Aitor Karanka, Gibson played in every single game of Boro’s 2016-17 campaign, as they ultimately suffered relegation back down to the Championship.

At present, the 28-year-old is currently out nursing an injury and is expected to miss the remainder of the campaign.