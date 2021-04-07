This article is for The72’s brand new content series – 72talk. Our in-house writers have their say on all the latest and pressing stories coming out of the English Football League.

Birmingham City drew 0-0 away at Brentford in the Championship last night. But something that Bees boss Thomas Frank said after the game has got people talking.

The Dane hit headlines this morning for his ‘disrespect’ comment after the goalless draw. He told West London Sport, “no disrespect but you understand the strategy from Birmingham, who came for a point.”

After what was a hard-fought, and well-earned point for Championship strugglers Birmingham City, Frank’s comments may themself be a tad disrespectful – see what our writers have to say on the matter:

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“This isn’t the first time that Frank has said something to upset people. He’s a manager that divides opinion and Birmingham City fans, players and staff have every right to be aggrieved with what Frank said.

“Lee Bowyer has had a hugely positive impact on the club since coming in and that showed once again last night – they didn’t set up for the draw, they set up to frustrate Brentford and did exactly that.”

Harry Mail (@HarryMail99)

“Birmingham are fighting for their lives and you can’t blame them even if they did sit back. All that matters is that they left London with a decent point last night and that’s another step towards survival. Why care what Brentford think?

“As for Frank, he’s feeling the pressure because Brentford are desperate not to miss out on promotion again this year. There’s no doubt that they are tough opponents, especially at their place, and he should be used to teams sitting back against his side by now.”

Oli Dixon (@oliverdixon_)

“It is commonplace in football for sides in and around the bottom of the table to look to take what they can from the sides at the top.

“If Birmingham want to set up to frustrate and get a vital point and take a vital step towards retaining their Championship status for another season then good on them.

“Frank’s comments aren’t necessarily controversial to me, he and his Brentford side should be flattered by sides respecting just how dangerous they can be.”

Graham Smeaton (@365DaysLUFC)

“It’s obviously going to be something of a bear trap when you band around words like ‘disrespect’ and it’s largely due to the power and connotations these words carry with them.

“Look at the positions of the two clubs. A point is as valuable to Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham City side as three points would be to Brentford.

“If I were Thomas Frank, I’d be more worried that his goal-laden side is finding it hard to break down a stubborn defence. One win in their last six and four successive draws tells its own story. It’s a story they are to blame for – no one else!”

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Brentford’s failure to secure all three points from Tuesday night’s clash sees their automatic promotion hopes fade further into the distance, no doubt putting further pressure on Frank’s shoulders.

“That being said, it should have come as no surprise to Frank to see Bowyer’s side sit back. The Blues are battling to maintain their Championship status and this point could be of great significance come the end of the season. The Dane’s post-match comments display his frustration more than anything having fallen to a fourth consecutive draw.”