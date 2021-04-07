Examiner Live reporter Dom Howson believes Sheffield Wednesday would ‘struggle’ to retain Josh Windass’ services should they be relegated from the Championship this season.

Windass, 27, has netted six goals in 34 Championship appearances for Sheffield Wednesday this season. He’s chipped in with some important goals and is one of the not so many players who’s contracted to the club beyond this summer.

The Englishman has another year left on his stay at Hillsborough. Howson though thinks there’ll be ‘a lot of Championship interest’ in Windass should Wednesday drop down into League One.

He wrote in an Examiner Live Q & A earlier today:

I think they would struggle to keep Windass if they were relegated. I could see him having a lot of Championship interest. I know he was linked with WBA a couple of months ago. I hope Wednesday get Osaze Urhoghide tied down to a new deal. I think he has got a bright future.

In January, Premier League strugglers West Brom were linked with Windass who, at the time, was reported to be available for just £400k.

Daily Record (via sheffieldwednesday.news) tipped the Baggies with a cut-price move for Windass and that could well be the scenario that unfolds in the summer should Darren Moore’s side suffer relegation.

They currently sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table and with seven points to make up in their final seven games of the season.

Unfortunately for Sheffield Wednesday, relegation remains a huge threat even after their whitewash of Cardiff City on Monday, and Windass could be one of a number of players who is sold on this summer.