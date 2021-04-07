Sheffield Wednesday could welcome back Keiren Westwood for their trip to QPR this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday head down to the capital to face QPR in the Championship this weekend. Darren Moore will be hoping that his omission from the sidelines can spur the Owls to another shock result, after their 5-0 whitewash of Cardiff City on Monday.

It’ll be another tough assignment for Wednesday and another must-win game if they’re to keep their survival dreams alive.

Reporting with a potentially positive bit of player news ahead of Saturday’s fixture, Dom Howson wrote in an Examiner Live Q&A that Westwood could be back in the side:

If he is 100 per cent fit, I could see Westwood coming back into the side for QPR. It would be harsh on Wildsmith, who did little wrong against Cardiff, but experience counts for a lot in a relegation scrap and Westwood is first choice.

The 36-year-old Westwood has been in and out of the side all season. He’s matched his tally of 14 Championship appearances from the last season, featuring twice so far under Moore.

He’s not featured in any of the last three but returned to the bench on Monday, and could potentially come back into the starting line up v QPR.

Mark Warburton’s side have been in fine form throughout 2021. They lost their Easter Monday game away at Nottingham Forest and convincingly so, which could give the Owls a timely boost as they look emulate Monday evening.

A win could bring Sheffield Wednesday to within four points of 21st-place Birmingham City should they lose at home to Stoke City.