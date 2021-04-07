Former Sheffield Wednesday adviser Erik Alonso is ‘nearing’ a takeover of Derby County.

Alonso left Sheffield Wednesday midway through this season. He announced his departure via Twitter after an alleged disagreement with club owner Dejphon Chansiri, before soon after launching a bid to buy out the Thai businessman.

It failed, and a few weeks after Alonso was linked with Derby County. The links went quiet but today they’ve sprung back into life, with Alonso hoping to take control of the Rams through his own company No Limits Sports LTD.

Needless to say, the reports have sparked a widespread discussion among both Wednesday and Derby County fans. Owls supporters though have very little good to say about the Spaniard, given his time working alongside Chansiri at Hillsborough.

A statement from Derby County earlier today stated that a ‘definitive agreement to purchase the club has been reached’ with No Limits Sports LTD (quoted by Examiner Live).

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on the rumours: