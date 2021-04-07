Former Sheffield Wednesday adviser Erik Alonso is ‘nearing’ a takeover of Derby County.

Alonso left Sheffield Wednesday midway through this season. He announced his departure via Twitter after an alleged disagreement with club owner Dejphon Chansiri, before soon after launching a bid to buy out the Thai businessman.

It failed, and a few weeks after Alonso was linked with Derby County. The links went quiet but today they’ve sprung back into life, with Alonso hoping to take control of the Rams through his own company No Limits Sports LTD.

Needless to say, the reports have sparked a widespread discussion among both Wednesday and Derby County fans. Owls supporters though have very little good to say about the Spaniard, given his time working alongside Chansiri at Hillsborough.

A statement from Derby County earlier today stated that a ‘definitive agreement to purchase the club has been reached’ with No Limits Sports LTD (quoted by Examiner Live).

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on the rumours:

Erik Alonso heading a consortium taking over Derby. Interesting to see how this pans out after his interest in Wednesday. #SWFC #DCFC #erikalonso — Josh Stedman (@JoshStedman8) April 7, 2021

Talk about out of the frying pan into the fire 🙈🙈 — ®️ (@No_Gimicks) April 7, 2021

Regardless of how dodgy this guy may appear he can't have less football and swfc club and fan knowledge than Chansiri. Every single thing he's ruined that man. On that basis Alonso should have been worth a punt! 🙈🥸 — Liam Powell (@flash_aah) April 7, 2021

I know he put in a bid for us, which DC turned down, and I am no fan of the way DC is running the club, but I am not convinced by EA ether or where the cash is coming from, so good luck Derby — Fion Duffield (@fionduffield) April 7, 2021

Looked a well dodgy character. — Splayedflange (@TootallOwl) April 7, 2021