The FA have confirmed via their official website that England will play both Austria and Romania in two pre-Euro 2020 friendlies in Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough will host both England’s matches and training at the start of June. The Three Lions take on Austria and Romania in a set of warm up games prior to jetting off to Euro 2020.

The senior side have not played at the Riverside side a 2-1 win over Slovakia in 2003, as England took a step closer to Euro 2004 qualification. Since then both the Women’s side and the U21’s have played at Middlesbrough’s stadium, with the latter having visited on eight occasions since it opened back in 1995.

England manager Gareth Southgate knows Middlesbrough well having played and managed at the Riverside. He spent five years as a player at the club, captaining the side to their first major trophy, the Carling Cup win back in 2004.

He then took the reigns as manager after retiring in 2006 but was dismissed in 2009 despite making the club Championship promotion contenders. He joined the FA as England U21 manager in 2013 and was given the senior job three years later.

As things stand spectators can be welcomed back to sporting events from May 17th. Middlesbrough are still in with a chance of achieving a place in the play-offs this season, where fans will be able to be in the stadium.

But if they are unable to break into the top six, England’s clash with Austria will be the first showcase of live football on Teesside since Boro were able to trial 1000 fans in the Riverside back in September against Bournemouth.