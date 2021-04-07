Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins will want to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad this summer.

He will look to bolster his newly inherited Charlton Athletic squad in preparation for his first full season next term.

The Addicks were linked with various players in January under ex-boss Lee Bowyer. Will they move back in for any under Adkins?

Charlie Kirk, Crewe Alexandra

Charlton reportedly made a bid for him this past winter, as reported by Football Insider. Kirk, who is 23 years old, would be an ideal summer recruit and made 199 appearances for Crewe so far in his career, chipping in with 31 goals and 40 assists.

Josh Morris, Fleetwood Town



The Addicks made a late move for the ex-Blackburn Rovers man on the last transfer deadline day, as per London News Online, before signing Diallang Jaiyesimi instead. Morris is out of contract this summer and could be available on a free transfer if they still want him.

Viv Solomon-Otabor, Wigan Athletic



He is another who is in the final few months of his deal and could be available for nothing after June. Journalist Will Unwin said in February that Charlton were keen before the pacey winger committed to relegation-threatened Wigan.

Jordan Graham, Gillingham

Kent Online reported that the former Wolves wide man was a target for Charlton in January. He has impressed in League One this season and has scored nine goals so could he attract interest from the Championship?

Shane Ferguson, Millwall

He is due to become a free agent this summer and would be a shrewd signing. South London News journalist Richard Cawley said the Addicks might have made an enquiry about his availability a few months ago.

Joel Randall, Exeter City

The youngster has caught the eye in League Two in this campaign and Football Insider reported in January that Charlton had a bid turned down. Celtic and Swansea City have also been linked with him so there is plenty of competition for this one.