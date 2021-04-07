According to a report by The Daily Mail, Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry is ‘keen to test himself in the Premier League’, with Burnley interested in signing him.

Burnley have reportedly kept an eye on Middlesbrough centre-back Dael Fry for a number of transfer windows and are set to bid £10 million this summer. Clarets duo Ben Gibson and James Tarkowski are set to leave Turf Moor shortly and Sean Dyche’s side are hoping Fry will be a replacement.

However, Boro boss Neil Warnock has claimed £10 million would not buy his shoelace let alone persuade the club to part ways with the academy product. He has categorically ruled out a departure for Fry in the up and coming transfer window.

Yet The Daily Mail report that the 23-year-old does want to test himself in the Premier League.

Despite helping Middlesbrough to promotion back in 2016, making seven appearances across the season, he was loaned out to Rotherham during their top flight campaign. Boro brought in the likes of Bernardo Espinosa, Antonio Barragan and Calum Chambers on loan, which meant Fry was seen as surplus to requirements at the Riverside.

Given he wasn’t given the opportunity in the Premier League, he will presumably want to show his worth at the highest level. However, it is looking increasingly likely that Middlesbrough will be holding out for a more substantial offer before parting ways with an integral part of their back line.

Fry is currently out nursing an injury but should be returning to the fold in the next two to three weeks according to Warnock. He will play a part between now and the end of the season as Boro eye a play-off place.