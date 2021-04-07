Portsmouth defender Sean Raggett has shared a picture of his facial injury on Twitter, after a clash of heads in the 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic on Monday.

Raggett, 26, was forced off during the trip to Wigan Athletic, after a nasty clash of heads with Latics forward Callum Lang who was also brought off after the incident.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Raggett shared this gruesome picture:

The defender has played a crucial part in Pompey’s season so far – he’s featured 38 times in League One and netted three league goals, with Portsmouth currently sitting in 4th.

Danny Cowley and brother Nicky were brought in midway through last month after Kenny Jackett’s departure.

The pair have so far won four games out of four, with the last outing at Wigan arguably being their most difficult encounter yet.

A single goal from Andy Cannon secured the win, but Cowley will be fearful that his former Lincoln City compatriot Raggett won’t play a part in their season run in.

Cowley told The News that the injury looked to be on his cheek, and that it looked ‘serious’.

Having lost five-straight games in all competitions before Cowley’s arrival, Pompey have been given fresh promotion hopes and now find themselves nine points behind 2nd-place Peterborough United.

An automatic promotion might yet be off the cards for Pompey but with eight games of the season remaining, it could all still change.

Up next for Portsmouth is the visit of Burton Albion.