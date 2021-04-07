Ex-Football League winger Ricky Shakes has announced his retirement from the game.

The former Bolton Wanderers, Swindon Town and Brentford man has hung up his boots after a final spell in non-league at St Albans City, as per their official club website.

Shakes, who is 36 years old, made just under 600 appearances in his career and also made 14 international caps for Guyana.

St Albans’ website reads: “Saints winger Ricky Shakes has decided to call time on his playing career. Everyone at the Club thanks Ricky for his service during his time at Clarence Park, and wishes him all the best for the future.”

Shakes started his career at Bolton Wanderers and rose up through their youth ranks as a youngster. The Trotters were in the Premier League during his time on the books there and he played twice for their first-team in the cup.

They loaned him out to Bristol Rovers and Bury before Swindon Town signed him on a permanent basis in 2005. He spent two years with the Robins and made 77 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with five goals.

Brentford then came calling and scored four goals in 42 games for the Bees in his single season at Griffin Park when the London club were in League Two.

Shakes has since embarked on spells at Ebbsfleet United, Kidderminster Harriers, Boreham Wood and finally St Albans.

He has now called time on his playing career and will weigh up what to do next in the next chapter of his life.