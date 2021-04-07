QPR manager Mark Warburton has outed Barnsley for their strong showing in the Championship this season, and hopes his side can replicate one aspect of their set up next season.

QPR sit in 12th-place of the Championship table after their 3-1 defeat away at Nottingham Forest on Monday.

Barnsley meanwhile sit in 5th-place of the Championship table after putting together an unlikely promotion charge under Valerien Ismael.

Looking ahead to next season, Warburton told West London Sport how important it is that he retains his best players going into the next campaign, and credited Barnsley for they way they did so last summer.

You can’t keep changing players every season. The first year I was here we changed 15 players the second we changed 12. You can’t keep starting again. If we can use the budget we have wisely and continue to develop our own young players, and recruit as well as we possibly can and then keep building and keep our players, we will be in a good position. But as Barnsley have shown this season, if you keep your team together and add one or two players you can be in a good position.

The Tykes have a number of exciting, young players who have remained at the club going into this season, and have subsequently excelled to put Barnsley in the position they’re in.

Add to that the additions of Callum Brittain, Michal Helik and more recently Daryl Dike to name a few, and it’s not surprising to see how well they’re performing this season.

Warburton will be keen to keep hold off some of his current loan players in Charlie Austin, Stefan Johansen and Sam Field, with Jordy de Wijs largely expected to sign permanently.

If those four remain at QPR going into next season, and they can keep hold of the likes of Seny Dieng and Ilias Chair who’ve both been linked with moves away, and Warburton could be plotting a top-six push of his own.