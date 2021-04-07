MK Dons are likely to part company with Kieran Agard this summer and are set to hold talks with him about his situation, as per a report by the MK Citizen.



The striker is out of contract at MK Dons at the end of the season and has fallen down the pecking order there.

Agard, who is 31 years old, has struggled with injuries recently.

He may be allowed to move onto pastures new as a free agent at the end of the campaign. Salford City had a bid rejected for him last season, as reported by Football Insider, and it will be interesting to see if they rekindle any lingering interest.

MK Dons boss Russell Martin has said: “He’s been great for this club and we’ll sit down in the next few weeks and have a discussion and we’ll see where we’re at after that.

“I cannot speak highly enough of Kieran for his professionalism, and how he has behaved when he’s not involved.”

He added: “We’ve had a lot of conversations. He’s a brilliant pro and a great guy. It would have been easy for him to get his head down and sulk a bit but he’s never done that.

“He’s been really unfortunate with injuries too since we took over. There are other things too – with the wage budget it has made things difficult for people, and he’s one of those.”

The ex-Everton and Yeovil Town striker played for Rotherham United from 2012 to 2014 and was prolific for the Millers under Steve Evans. He fired 32 goals in 90 games to help the Yorkshire side gain back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship.

Bristol City paid £750,000 to sign him in 2014 and he then spent two years at Ashton Gate, helping the Robins get promoted to the second tier in his first year.

MK Dons then came calling four years ago and he has been on the books there since, playing 166 games altogether.