Swindon Town have an option to extend Akin Odimayo’s contract by a further 12 months this summer.

The centre-back joined Swindon Town on an initial one-year deal last August but they have the choice to keep him for another season, as detailed on their official club website when he signed.

Odimayo, who is 21 years old, has been a regular for the Robins this season and has made 32 appearances in all competitions.

His focus will currently be on helping John Sheridan’s side stay in League One and his long-term future at the County Ground could depend on what league they are in next term.

Odimayo started his career at Reading and rose up through the youth ranks at the Madejski Stadium. He signed his first professional contract with the Championship side in 2018 but played just once for their first-team.

The youngster had loan spells away at Hungerford Town and Waterford before being released by the Royals at the end of last season.

He weighed up his options as a free agent last summer and was handed a trial by Swindon, who later decided to snap him up on a permanent basis.

Odimayo has turned out to be a decent signing by the Robins and they will no doubt want to keep him for another 12 months. However, his long-term future with the Wiltshire club is currently up in the air.