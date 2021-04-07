Blackpool have an option to extend Grant Ward’s contract by a further 12 months this summer.

The winger has played for Blackpool since January 2020 and they have the choice to keep him for another season, as detailed on their official club website when he joined.

Ward, who is 26 years old, has made 37 appearances in all competitions for the Seasiders this season and has chipped in with two goals and two assists.

His sights will be currently set on helping the Tangerines gain promotion to the Championship and it will be interesting to see if they utilise their option to keep at the end of the campaign.

Ward started his career at Tottenham Hotspur but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League club. Instead, he had loan spells away at Chicago Fire, Coventry City and Rotherham United to gain experience.

He impressed during his spell in the 2015/16 season with Rotherham in the Championship and played 43 games for the Millers in all competitions.

Spurs let him leave on a permanent basis that summer and he then spent two-and-half years on the books at Ipswich Town.

Ward has been a key player for Blackpool under Neil Critchley this season and they will surely want to extend his stay at Bloomfield Road.

The Tangerines are currently 5th in the league table and battered Gillingham 4-1 last time out. They are back in action this weekend away to promotion rivals Lincoln City.