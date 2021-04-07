Sunderland’s new owner, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, completed his takeover of the Wearsiders in mid-February when the EFL ratified the sale of the Black Cats to the Swiss billionaire – said to have a $5.6bn trust fund.

In acquiring Sunderland, Louis-Dreyfus was following in the footsteps of his late father, Robert, whose stewardship of Marseille helped put Les Olympiens on the football map.

Since taking over the Stadium of Light, he has thrown himself headlong into the club’s affairs and continues to do so as he seeks to better understand the running of the club according to The Sun’s Charlie Wyett.

Sunderland: where they are at the moment

Since taking over at the north-east club, Louis-Dreyfus has seen the Black Cats establish themselves as a solid play-off contender.

They currently sit 3rd in the Sky Bet League One table on 71 points – just two points behind Peterborough United in 2nd and an automatic promotion place.

He is thought to be willing to back the club to the hilt in the transfer market should they gain promotion to the Championship next season. A ‘war chest’ of £60m has been bandied about by many sources as being available to Lee Johnson.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus makes ‘modest’ choice at Sunderland

However, despite the $multi-Bn fortune and houses in Monaco and Geneva etc, The Sun’s Wyett says that the Sunderland owner has made a more modest choice when it comes to understanding the Black Cats better.

Wyett writes that Louis-Dreyfus “has moved into a modest bungalow” that is situated “on the grounds of Sunderland’s Academy of Light training ground in Cleadon.”

That decision writes Wyett is to allow the new owner to “gain a good understanding of the club 24 hours a day.”