As reported on The72 earlier today, Middlesbrough are expected to sell left-back Hayden Coulson this summer.

However, the 22-year-old impressed on Monday as Middlesbrough drew 1-1 with automatic promotion hopefuls Watford at the Riverside. He is likely to be given more opportunities between now and the end of the campaign in a hope to keep his place in the squad.

He has been used sporadically so far this season. In his preferred left-back role, Marc Bola and Marvin Johnson have both been ahead of him in the pecking order. Further forwards, the likes of Marcus Tavernier, Djed Spence, Yannick Bolasie, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Duncan Watmore and Neeskens Kebano have been used in his place.

However, the injury to midfielder Sam Morsy this week meant manager Neil Warnock was able to give Coulson an opportunity in an unfamiliar, yet vacant role. With the game at 0-0 Middlesbrough were forced into a change with the Egyptian international going down after a challenge with Nathaniel Chalobah. Coulson was then introduced in the number 10 position.

Warnock explained the decision to Teesside Live, claiming the academy graduate settled into the role well after an initial worrying first few minutes.

“We had to put Hayden in midfield and he’s never played there in his life,” said the Boro boss.

“He looked like a rabbit in the headlights for the first five minutes, but he improved.

“He does so well in training in that type of situation – tight areas with bodies around him. He’s the best player at the club in training in those tight situations.

“So we thought, why not give him a go at number ten. This opportunity came today.

“And I think he revelled in it after the first five minutes. It looked like he was a breath of fresh air.”

This could be the opportunity Coulson has craved. With six games left between now and the end of the season Middlesbrough could be too far away to reach the play-offs and so chances to those on the fringes could help Warnock to decide who stays and who goes this summer.

Along with Coulson, Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga are reportedly set to leave at the end of their current contracts in June.