Manchester United’s veteran goalkeeper Lee Grant is set to depart Old Trafford in the summer – would he be a good fit down at Coventry City?

Grant, 38, joined Manchester United from Stoke City ahead of the 2018/19 season. He was brought in to provide cover for the likes of David De Gea and Sergio Romero, with Dean Henderson now ahead of Grant in the pecking order as well.

But the veteran stopper’s future at Old Trafford is unclear – reports suggested earlier back in February that United wanted to extend his deal which expires in the summer, with a possible player/coach role being talked up.

Those talks have seemingly stalled though and with just a few months left before the end of the season, we could yet see Grant back in action as he nears his 40th birthday.

He said earlier in the season that he was itching to play football and that he’d leave United to do so. Coventry City are a team that could do with goalkeeping reinforcements in the summer, so would the Sky Blues be a good fit?

This season, Mark Robins has chopped and changed between Ben Wilson and Marko Marosi – neither have nailed down the no.1 spot having featured 22 and 18 times in the Championship respectively.

Marosi has come back into the starting line up for the last two outings with Wilson coming under increasing criticism. Defensively, Coventry City have been poor in the Championship and a lot of mistakes have come from, or in and around the goalkeeper.

Robins desperately needs someone with Championship experience – Grant has previous experiences with Derby County and Stoke City, having worked alongside the likes of De Gea and Henderson recently.

Should the Sky Blues remain in the Championship this season then the no.1 spot is likely one that will be bolstered, and a free move for Grant – potentially a one-year contract with an option for another – could be a really shrewd piece of business for Coventry City.