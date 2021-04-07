Last night, The72 reported that Rochdale striker Stephen Humphrys was a target of several Championship clubs, with Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End and Stoke City leading the pack.

A reliable source told The72 yesterday that Humphrys, 23, was attracting some serious Championship interest ahead of a potential summer move.

Six Championship clubs are credited with an interest including the three above, as well as Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday.

We’re told that Blackburn, Preston and Stoke are the ‘most keen’ at the moment. But who has the best chance of landing the Englishman this summer?

Humphrys remains focused on helping his Rochdale side fend off relegation from League One this season – they currently occupy the bottom spot of the table, with Humphrys having been their main source of goals with 10 in 25 league outings.

Formerly of the Fulham academy, Humphrys is a very physical striker – he’s robust and that should hold him in good stead if he steps up into the Championship in time for next season.

Blackburn Rovers will more than likely be looking at strikers. Tony Mowbray is set to lose Adam Armstrong to the Premier League and has witnessed his side turn goal-shy in the second-half of the season.

Preston meanwhile could lose Ched Evans who’s become a target of Middlesbrough’s, and the Lilywhites haven’t exactly been firing in the goals this season either – the same can be said for Stoke City.

They’ve been a huge disappointment since the turn of the year. The Potters recruited well in Janaury but have dropped off the boil since, finding themselves in 11th.

Michael O’Neill has a number of attacking players on loan and set to leave in the summer, with Tyrese Campbell having suffered a long-term injury leaving Steven Fletcher as their main goal threat.

It could be Stoke then that become the most attractive option – of the three, they look to have the most promotion credentials going into next season and have an equally pressing need for a striker.

Humphrys though is enjoying life at Rochdale. But come the summer time, there could be a lot of interest shown in the 23-year-old.