Trabzonspor are reportedly eyeing up a summer move for Watford’s Kiko Femenia.

According to European outlet Karadeniz Gazete (via SportWitness), Trabzonspor are eyeing a free summer move for the 30-year-old Watford man, whose contract at Vicarage Road expires in the summer.

The report goes into detail about how Trabzonspor have ‘extensively scouted’ the Watford man, as they try to fill a right-back void in their side.

For Watford, it’d be a bitter blow – Femenia has featured 34 times in the Championship this season, once again proving a reliable player for the Hornets.

There’s been very little to report about a potentially new deal for Femenia at Watford – the 30-year-old is seemingly coming to the end of a four-year stay at the club.

Now though, an exciting move to Turkey could be on the cards. Trabzonspor currently sit in 4th-place of the Turkish SuperLig table after an inspiring season from them.

Watford under Xisco Munoz have enjoyed an equally fruitful season in the English Championship – having come in at Christmas, the Spaniard has all-but secured a 2nd-place finish for the Hornets.

It’ll see them make an immediate return to the Premier League after an unstoppable run of form since the turn of the year.

Watford have lost just three Championship fixtures since New Year, winning 13. After a weekend draw away at Middlesbrough, Munoz’s side now have a nine-point lead over Brentford in 3rd, sitting eight points behind leaders Norwich City.

Premier League or not next season, the loss of Femenia would be a huge blow and if he can put in some good performances before the end of the campaign, then Munoz might be rushing to get him an extended deal.