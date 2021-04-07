According to The Northern Echo, Middlesbrough duo Ashley Fletcher and Hayden Coulson are set to leave the club in the summer.

Middlesbrough striker Fletcher will see his current contract come to an end in June and will become a free agent. Whereas Coulson is likely to be sold having found playing time hard to come by this season.

The former has spent the majority of the campaign on the treatment table. After he picked up an injury in the second game of the season in the 1-1 draw with Bournemouth he didn’t play again until January. Since then he has made two starts and has scored twice and assisted once.

Fletcher was the club’s top scorer last season under previous boss Jonathan Woodgate. It is even more of an impressive feat given Middlesbrough were one of the lower teams in terms of chances created last time out.

This season Fletcher’s injury has meant the likes of Britt Assombalonga, Chuba Akpom and Duncan Watmore have been favoured up front in his place. Assombalonga will also depart the club in the summer, with current manager Neil Warnock eyeing up a couple of strikers to push for promotion next season.

Fletcher has already been attracting attention from Premier League side Sheffield United, who are expected to be plying their trade in the second tier next season.

On the other hand, Coulson is likely to be given a chance to impress in between now and the end of the current campaign. He was brought on for the injured Sam Morsy on Monday afternoon in the 1-1 draw with Watford and is now playing for his future at his hometown club. Newcastle have previously shown an interest, although it is unknown if the Magpies will reignite their interest this summer.