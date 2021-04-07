Luton Town loan man Tom Ince admits he regrets not moving abroad in 2015, as per a report by The Athletic.

The winger joined Luton Town on loan from fellow Championship side Stoke City in January until the end of the season.

Ince, who is now 28 years old, left Blackpool in 2015 and had interest from the likes of Inter Milan and AS Monaco.

He eventually ended up snubbing the chance to go abroad and joined Hull City, who had reached the FA Cup final the season before and were in the Europa League.

Ince has reflected on that summer, as per The Athletic: “I think the situation with Inter Milan and Monaco (are regrets). I look back and… it’s difficult because I always compare it to now and there are British players going abroad a lot. When I had that chance it felt like it wasn’t at that point yet.

“Now you see the cultural crossover and it’s perhaps a bit easier to settle abroad. More managers speak English, more players speak a second language. Then you’ve got like RB Leipzig and Dortmund who give young English players a lot of games.”

The ex-England youth international’s move to Hull didn’t work out and he played just 13 times in all competitions before being shipped out on loan to Nottingham Forest.

Spells at Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Stoke City have since followed for him. Ince has said if the chance to go abroad comes up again he would grab it.

“I felt I’d worked so hard as a young lad and the Premier League was right there, it was the next step. If I could do well there it could catapult me to England and all that. I was wondering that if the move abroad didn’t work out then would I get lost? I was young. If that situation came about now I wouldn’t think twice.”

Ince has played seven times for Luton since his winter switch and still has another year left on his contract with Stoke. It will be interesting to see what happens with him this summer.