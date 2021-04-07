Leicester City are the latest club to be linked with Hibernian youngster Josh Doig, as per a report by the Scottish Sun.

The defender is a wanted man in England and Hibernian could face a real battle to keep hold of him in the future.

Doig, who is 18 years old, was linked with Football League duo Stoke City and Sunderland, as reported by the Daily Record in January.

The Scottish Sun’s latest article has also mentioned Leeds United, Manchester City and Arsenal amongst the hosts of clubs taking a look at the left-back.

Doig signed a new long-term deal at Easter Road earlier this year but that is not stopping Leicester from keeping tabs on him.

He started his career in the academy of Hearts but made the switch to their Edinburgh rivals in the summer of 2019. He later signed a new deal a few months later running until 2023 and was loaned out to Queen’s Park in the Scottish League Two to gain experience.

The Scotland youth International returned to Hibs ahead of this season and impressed in pre-season.

He has since been a regular in their senior side in this campaign and has made 27 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with four assists.

His breakthrough into their team has not gone unnoticed this term and it will be interesting to see if any English clubs launch a move.