Norwich City thrashed Huddersfield Town 7-0 in the Championship last night, scoring five before half-time.

Norwich City put on what was arguably the most potent display of first-half football that Championship viewers have seen this season.

At the break, Daniel Farke’s side had a 5-0 lead over Huddersfield Town thanks to a Teemu Pukki brace, and further goals from Emi Buendia, Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell.

The Canaries have been unstoppable this season but last night’s display – the first-half in particular – was well worthy of a spot in the Premier League, and maybe more.

Taking to Twitter, former Norwich City favourite Darren Huckerby had this say on that first-half display at Carrow Road last night:

That's the best 45 minutes I've ever seen playing for or watching @NorwichCityFC , 2 different levels of players on show, absolutely outstanding from the lads ! 👏🏻 #Ncfc — Darren Huckerby (@hucks6dh6) April 6, 2021

Huckerby, now aged 44, was at Norwich City from 2003 to 2008. In that time he made 174 league appearances and scored an impressive 36 goals from midfield, having worked with the club in a coaching and an ambassadorial role since.

He remains a hugely popular, cult figure among Norwich City fans and is ever-active on Twitter when the going is good for his former side.

Norwich have now reopened an eight-point lead at the top of the Championship table, with 3rd-place Brentford falling 17-points behind after they drew at home to Birmingham City.

To beat an opponent as convincingly as Norwich City beat Huddersfield Town last night, and at this stage in the season with only a handful of games to play and a lead at the top of the table to defend, speaks volumes of Farke and Norwich City.

They’ve maintained focus throughout and look good to go on and claim the Championship crown – up next for them is a trip to Derby County,