Swansea City loan man Marc Guehi has caught the eye this season and is likely to be attracting Premier League interest right now.

The defender joined Swansea City in January 2020 from Chelsea and has since impressed in the Championship.

Guehi, who is 20 years old, has been ‘mentioned’ by Southampton as a player they could be interested in, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The Saints will need a new centre-back if Jannik Vestergaard is sold this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur linked with him.

Guehi has been linked with Southampton in the past. The top flight club were believed to be keen along with Norwich City before Swansea swooped in to sign him in January last year, as reported by The Sun.

He helped the Swans get into the Championship Play-Offs last season and they brought him back to the Liberty Stadium for another campaign in August last year.

Guehi is being tipped for a bright future in the game and Chelsea have a decision to make on what to do with him this summer.

It could be the case that they want to test him in the Premier League and if so, Southampton would be a decent option for him if Swansea don’t get promoted.

The England Under-21 international has risen up through the youth ranks at Chelsea and has since played twice for their first-team.