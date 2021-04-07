Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton remains tight-lipped on his side’s chances of getting James Garner on loan from Manchester United again next season, as per a report by Nottinghamshire Live.

The youngster has been impressive since moving to Nottingham Forest in January and many of their fans want to see him return for the next campaign.

Garner, who is 20 years old, spent the first-half of this term on loan at Watford before switching to the City Ground.

QPR were believed to be interested in him in January, as per the Athletic journalist Adam Leventhal at the time, whilst Stretty News have suggested that Blackburn Rovers were also keen this past winter.

Hughton remains coy on Forest’s chances of re-signing him this summer: “At this moment, my thoughts are very much on what he’s giving us and how he’s helping us in the best way he can. It’s also about us helping his development and us having the best relationship with Manchester United we can.

“And then we’ll see what happens. He’s not our player, so it’s very difficult to talk about him in any terms. All I can say is the relationship with United has been very good and we’re delighted with what James is giving us.”

Garner was born in Birkenhead but has risen up through the youth ranks with Manchester United. He has been a key player for the Red Devils at youth levels so far in his career.

He was handed his senior debut in a Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in February 2019 before he was handed a new deal at Old Trafford until 2022, with the option for a further year.

Garner made his European debut for Manchester United against Partizan in October 2019 and has since played five more times in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

It is up in the air where he will be next season.