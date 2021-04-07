Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe still hasn’t yet been handed the reigns at Celtic. But the two supposedly have a ‘verbal agreement’, and Howe reportedly wants to bring in former Cherry Josh King.

King, 29, left Bournemouth to join Everton in the Janaury transfer window just gone.

He’d dropped down into the Championship with Bournemouth after their relegation last season and was one of a number of players to immediately be linked with a return to the Premier League.

The Norwegian wasn’t short of suitors either – both Manchester United and West Ham were keen at one stage, but it was Everton who landed him in the winter transfer window.

Since, he’s made eight Premier League appearances for the Toffees and awaits his first goal for the club. Now though, he could be heading to Celtic in the summer as per The Scottish Sun.

He only signed a six-month contract with Everton. Everton paid a ‘nominal’ fee for his services and have the option to extended his deal by a further season.

Carlo Ancelotti though will likely need to see a bit more from the 29-year-old if he’s to keep him at Goodison Park for the next season – if not then Howe could quickly swoop in.

It’s not thought that Bournemouth included a sell-on clause in the deal that took him to Everton. Reports suggest that Bournemouth could, or already have received up to £5million from Everton, but should King move on to Celtic then it’s unlikely that Bournemouth will receive any sell-on money.

Either way, King could be one of a few Bournemouth reunions that Howe oversees at Celtic in the coming months.