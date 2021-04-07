Sunderland’s Aiden McGeady wants to stay at the Stadium of Light beyond this season, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

The experienced winger sees his current contract at Sunderland expire this summer and says he didn’t want to leave in January last year when he joined Charlton Athletic on loan.

McGeady, who is 35 years old, is currently due to become a free agent but is eager to remain in the North East.

He is playing a key role in the Black Cats’ push for promotion under Lee Johnson and has chipped in with six goals and 13 assists in all competitions this season.

When asked whether he wants to stay, he said: “Of course I do. I never wanted to leave Sunderland last January, I wanted to stay. That’s why I didn’t leave in the summer.

“I’m happy here and I want to be a part of the team that goes back up and then part of the team that maybe goes back up again – that’s the dream, for everyone here.”

McGeady joined Sunderland in July 2017 from Preston North End and couldn’t prevent them from slipping into League One during his first campaign.

He has previously also played for the likes of Celtic, Spartak Moscow, Everton and Sheffield Wednesday.

He has stayed on the books of Sunderland in the third tier over the past few seasons despite his time on loan in the Championship in the last campaign with Charlton Athletic.

McGeady returned to the Black Cats last summer from his stint at the Valley and has since forced his way back into their squad. His focus right now is on promotion, but he has one eye on the future with him keen to stay.