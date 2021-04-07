Norwich City thumped Huddersfield Town 7-0 in the Championship last night, reopening an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Daniel Farke’s side put on one of the most lethal first-half displays of the season v Huddersfield Town last night – the Canaries had a 5-0 lead by half-time thanks to a Teemu Pukki brace, and goals from Emi Buendia, Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell.

After the restart, Pukki notched his hat-trick and Jordan Hugill managed to get himself on the score-sheet too.

Norwich fans would’ve been watching on jubilantly as their dose steamrolled past the Terriers, further etching their name on the Championship crown – but Norwich boss Farke wasn’t jumping for joy.

The German was notoriously calm on the touchline, and speaking to Archant reporter Paddy Davitt after the game, Farke explained his reasoning:

Asked #ncfc DF could he sit back and actually enjoy watching that game unfold? 'Yes, believe me inside I enjoyed that. But I wanted to show class to #htafc. They are struggling at the moment. I also don't want my players seeing me celebrating. I wanted more.' — Paddy Davitt (@paddyjdavitt) April 6, 2021

Farke is nearing his second Championship title in three seasons – he’s a manager who’s quickly garnering respect throughout the game for the cut-throat and efficient football he brings to Carrow Road, and he’s also a very respectful manager.

It’s easy to scream and shout when your side are winning but even harder to show a mutual respect for the manager in the opposing dugout – see the previous antics of some of the Premier League’s top bosses.

Carlos Corberan probably hasn’t endured the first season he would’ve hoped for in charge of Huddersfield Town. They were battered at Carrow Road last night and whilst they might scrape through this season, if things don’t change in the summer then they’ll be relegation candidates next season.

Norwich City meanwhile look to have nothing standing in between them and the Championship title, with a trip to Derby County next on their agenda.