Birmingham City drew 0-0 away at Brentford in the Championship last night.

Birmingham City continue on their road to Championship survival under Lee Bowyer, claiming another hard-fought point last night.

They headed down to West London and would frustrate the promotion hopefuls – on the night though, Blues stopper Neil Etheridge was the man who kept his side in the game.

He’s proved a really keen signing from Cardiff City. Despite making a few more mistake than he would’ve liked, Etheridge on the whole has been a really key player for Birmingham City this season.

The 31-year-old has featured in all but one of Birmingham City’s 40 Championship games this season and last night was another top class performance to add to the pile.

As for Bowyer and his side, they remain in 21st-place of the Championship table but now have a seven-point lead over Rotherham United in 22nd.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say on Twitter about Etheridge’s performance v Brentford:

Had his shakey moments this season, think they all have to be fair! Without him though I'm convinced we'd be In the bottom 2 at best right now. — Kieran Lynch (@KieranBcfc89) April 6, 2021

Getting back to his early season form 🙌🏼 — eric bullock (@ecakeeprighton) April 6, 2021

Great battling performance, great saves and a great point! KRO — Paul Robinson (@Robbo555Paul) April 6, 2021

Well played keeper🙌🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — David Rao (@DavidRao_Bcfc) April 6, 2021

Finally got a keeper — Ishmam (@Ishmamc3) April 6, 2021

my keeper 🐐 — Kofi Blake (@Bcfckofi14) April 6, 2021

Class act, can and will get better with support — Nc69BCFC (@neilcurtis1969) April 6, 2021

Best keeper in the league — Callum Lloyd (@callloyd21) April 6, 2021