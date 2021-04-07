Birmingham City drew 0-0 away at Brentford in the Championship last night.

Birmingham City continue on their road to Championship survival under Lee Bowyer, claiming another hard-fought point last night.

They headed down to West London and would frustrate the promotion hopefuls – on the night though, Blues stopper Neil Etheridge was the man who kept his side in the game.

He’s proved a really keen signing from Cardiff City. Despite making a few more mistake than he would’ve liked, Etheridge on the whole has been a really key player for Birmingham City this season.

The 31-year-old has featured in all but one of Birmingham City’s 40 Championship games this season and last night was another top class performance to add to the pile.

As for Bowyer and his side, they remain in 21st-place of the Championship table but now have a seven-point lead over Rotherham United in 22nd.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say on Twitter about Etheridge’s performance v Brentford: