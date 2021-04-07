There is little doubt that Norwich City star Emiliano Buendia put on a performance of the season in last night’s 7-0 spanking of Huddersfield Town.

Indeed, he only needed the opening half of the game to remind everyone just how much of a ‘real deal’ that he is.

That half was all that he needed to make a mockery of those who say that he’s not this or not worth that. All those doubts and ‘nots’ were answered by him last night.

Emiliano Buendia serves up wonder half

Buendia was simply marvellous in that opening half devastation that left a shellshocked and bemused Huddersfield Town 5-0 down.

One goal and a hat-trick of assists for Teemo Pukki, Todd Cantwell and Keiren Dowell were the headline figures from the opening 45 minutes of action. He also hit the post with a shot as well

He had 75 touches in the entire game – 57 of these were pass attempts. 49 of those passes (86%) were accurate and 4 (8.2% of completed passes) were classed as key passes leading to chances for teammates.

There wasn’t more that he could do to impress – he was withdrawn on 77 minutes having already woven his magic.

Emiliano Buendia – his gameplay so far this season

The above graphic, courtesy of Smarterscout, shows just how busy Buendia is in the opponent’s half than he is in his own. Not that he doesn’t track back, he does.

It also shows that he predominantly works the right flank, cutting to the right of midfield when required to – again, not that he doesn’t make a nuisance of himself across other areas of the pitch.

It is a graphic that also shows that he tends not to play long passes (represented by yellow cubes) that often and prefers to showcase a range of short (blue) and medium (green) passes.

The above graphic shows his goals scored from open play – all more or less central to the goal. His excellent placement of the shot is also worth taking note of. Five shots in the area were converted to goals with an expectation of 40% (blue) and 50% (white) of scoring.

However, four of his goals are from outside the area with three (orange) and one (yellow) showing conversion expectation of 10% and 20% respectively – his placement of the ball here allowing him to score a goal despite a low expectation of scoring.

Emiliano Buendia – a call to those watching

Buendia is a Spanish wizard, un mago if you wish. He’s a huge contribution to Norwich City’s propulsion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. To that end, he has 28 goal contributions this season – 12 goals and 16 assists.

His performance in the opening half of the Huddersfield hammering also sent out a message to those said to be eyeing him up for a summer transfer swoop. Prime amongst those clubs is said to be Arsenal and Liverpool – two established Premier League outfits.

There was an issue with earlier interest with interested sides said to be put off by Norwich’s high valuation of him – thought to be around the £40m mark. Last night’s display might have allayed some of those doubts.

Emiliano Buendia put on a display, a timely reminder to anyone caring to watch, that not only highlighted his skill set and threat but also nudged those possibly baulking at a £40m valuation.

Norwich still have six games left of their 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign – half-a-dozen games where Buendia can continue to send out reminders to the Premier League that he is worth it.

Statistics derived from WhoScored ‘Match Centre’ of Norwich vs Huddersfield Town game.

Graphics used courtesy of permission from Smarterscout website (free account available).