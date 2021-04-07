There are some who doubted that Emiliano Buendia could do it on the pitch, even after he had a decent first season in the Premier League.

Touted for a big transfer, he instead showed loyalty and stayed at Norwich City. That decision has paid dividends and the former Real Madrid midfielder is showing why.

Put simply – Emiliano Buendia is ripping up the Sky Bet Championship as Norwich City stride towards an instant return to the Premier League.

Emiliano Buendia – a season (so far) in numbers

Going into tonight’s match-up against Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield Town side, Buendia had more than decent statistics for the Canaries.

He’d made 32 appearances for the Norfolk outfit, scoring 11 goals and providing 13 assists. He only needed the opening half of the Huddersfield game to show what a force he is and add to those numbers.

By the time the half-time whistle had given the beleaguered Terriers some respite, Norwich were already 5-0 to the good and Buendia was the chief architect. He’d scored one goal and assisted a further three others. Norwich went on to win the game 7-0.

By the time he was substituted in the 77th minute, he’d taken his season output to 12 goals and a staggering 16 assists – 28 goal contributions in total.

Arsenal fans comment and react to Buendia masterclass

Here is a selection of the things that some Arsenal fans are saying after Emi Buendia helped to tear Huddersfield Town apart:

I don't care which other player is on Arsenal's transfer list but Emiliano Buendia has to be at the top of that list He has to be the priority — Mayo (@MaynAFC) April 6, 2021

Buendia is ballling out in this match vs Huddersfield #buendiawatch — Manifest AFC (@ManifestAFC) April 6, 2021

Buendia tonight. Much too good for the Championship. pic.twitter.com/gIzO3wnNnX — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) April 6, 2021

Emi Buendia have already registered 3 Assists and one goal at Half Time against Huddersfield tonight 👀👀 H.T Norwich 5-0 Huddersfield Emi to Arsenal can this deal ever become a reality🤔 pic.twitter.com/aXwbR4f3jc — Arsenal (@anthony_afc) April 6, 2021

Send pepe to Norwich and get buendia imo😂 — AFC Sparta (@FplSparta) April 6, 2021

Emi Buendía has 3 assists and a goal tonight, Arsenal please get him — Red (@The_Real_RED732) April 6, 2021

Arsenal need to buy Buendia. End of. — Beeb (@ybees3) April 6, 2021