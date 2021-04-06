If there was any doubt remaining about whether he’s the best player in the Championship, Emiliano Buendia’s first-half display against Huddersfield Town put paid to that.

Quite emphatically put paid to that doubt and then some.

In the opening 45 minutes, Buendia turned the Terriers into the terrorised as he helped manoeuvre the Canaries to an insurmountable, 5-0 half-time lead.

Buendia this season – un fuego intenso

Ahead of tonight’s match against Huddersfield Town, Buendia had shown his class on more than one occasion. On far more than one occasion to be honest.

Going into the mismatch against Carlos Corberan’s side, Buendia had made 32 appearances for the Canaries this season. In those 32 appearances, Buendia had 24 goal contributions: 11 goals and 13 assists.

His first-half display built on that and then some. By half time, Buendia had racked up a goal and three assists to make that 12 goals and a staggering 16 assists. It was more than enough to knock the stuffing out of an overmatched Town outfit.

READ: Comment: West Ham completing £3m signing of Watford star in summer is good business for both

One goal, three assists and a timely £40m reminder to the Premier League

It was more than a goal and three assists tonight vs Huddersfield Town. It was a statement; a statement that acted as a timely reminder to sides said to be watching such as Liverpool and Arsenal.

Arsenal are thought to have had a prior interest in him stretching back to the early throes of the January transfer window. Liverpool’s interest was also previous but it has fired up again and is now thought to be current.

It’s OK to have a frontline striker who bangs goals in for fun but a gun can only fire if it is supplied with enough ammunition at a constant rate. That’s what Emi Buendia is showing that he can do – feed the gun at a constant rate.

In almost a mercy move, Norwich took Buendia off on 77 minutes. However, in those 77 minutes he showed just how dangerous he can be and also nudged those sides such as the Gunners and the Reds about what he could bring to their side.