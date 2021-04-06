Craig Dawson was relegated with Watford from the Premier League at the end of last season. He didn’t hang around in the Championship and has been on loan at West Ham United since October.

His move from West Bromwich Albion cost Watford in the region of £5.5m according to Sky Sports. Watford made £1m of that back from West Ham as an initial loan fee.

Whilst losing some of their outlay on Dawson, they recovered another £2m of it with news that the central defender will sign on for the Hammers permanently in the summer.

Dawson now a Hammer – impressed on loan

Craig Dawson was already a seasoned Premier League defender before joining the Hammers on loan. Prior to his arrival, the former Rochdale, West Brom and Watford man had 182 top-tier appearances under his belt.

He’s made 15 appearances for West Ham, a figure thought to be the trigger for a permanent deal to be made. From these 15 appearances, Dawson has scored three goals as well as catching the Hammers eye with his performances.

The deal, announced by West Ham on their website, specifies that he will be at the club until the summer of 2023.

Dawson comments on the move

Speaking of the move becoming permanent, Dawson said:

“Coming to West Ham has been a great move for myself, and it is a privilege to play for a Club with such rooted traditions. The squad has a real togetherness, team spirit and great quality. I’m excited for what my future at the Club may hold and the potential for what we as a Club can go on to achieve.”

West Ham currently sit 4th in the Premier League table and have eight games to go until their 2020/21 campaign is complete. That should be enough for him to notch up his 200th Premier League appearance.

Comment: good news for all around

It was clear that Craig Dawson thought himself of Premier League calibre, hence his loan move out from Watford to Londoners West Ham.

It’s a belief that has proven to be true and it has benefitted West Ham no end. Such have been his performances that the Hammers are happy to pay the £2m needed to finalise the deal and make him a permanent member of their side.

West Ham and Craig Dawson are not the only winners here, Watford are too. No one has come out of this missing out on anything.