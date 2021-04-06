A source has told The72 that both Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday are in the running to sign Rochdale striker Stephen Humphrys.

As well as both Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday, Humphrys is supposedly a summer target of all of Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City, Preston North End and Stoke City.

The 23-year-old has netted 10 goals in 25 League One outings for Rochdale this season having joined from Southend United ahead last summer.

We understand that all six linked Championship clubs are ‘very interested and likely to make a move’ this summer – as it stands though, Blackburn, Preston and Stoke are the three clubs looking the most keen on the Englishman.

Furthermore, we are told that Humphrys ‘loves’ life at Rochdale, and his current focus is on keeping the club in League One this season.

Rochdale currently sit rock-bottom of the League One table. They’re four points adrift and look set for relegation into League Two, and so Humphrys could be joined by a number of players in leaving this summer.

No price tag is known as of yet. Humphrys only signed a two-year deal ahead of this season though and so will only have a year left come the summer.

He began his career in the Bury youth academy before moving to Fulham in 2013. He spent three years at Craven Cottage, making two Championship appearances in the 2016/17 season before loan spells with Shrewsbury Town and Rochdale.

He’s a physical centre forward who looks primed for the Championship, but as it stands the race for his signature is wide open.

Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday both need striking reinforcements in the summer after both coming up short in front of goal this season, and could yet show more of an interest in Humphrys as we near the summer transfer window.