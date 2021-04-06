Sheffield Wednesday have struggled all this current campaign – a quick look at the Sky Bet Championship table will confirm that.

However, their 23rd place in the table only tells a half-story of this season. It was a season that started on -12 points after an EFL deduction for FFP infringements – six points of which were later restored to the Owls.

Further issues could be seen with the instability at the club. Darren Moore is effectively the Owls fourth manager of the season and they waited over two months to appoint him after sacking previous boss Tony Pulis.

Last time out – massive shock to the system for Owls fans

Relegated to rock bottom by Wycombe’s 3-0 win over a poor Rotherham side, many Sheffield Wednesday fans thought that a bad omen against a decent Cardiff City outfit.

How wrong they were. Indeed, by half-time the game was effectively over barring a huge comeback from the Bluebirds.

Defender Julian Borner (4′) started the ball rolling before a quick-fire two goals from Callum Paterson (20′) and Adam Reach (23′) made it a sorry opening quarter of a game for Mick McCarthy’s men.

That was the scoreline at half-time and it got better for Wednesday fans in the second half. First Jordan Rhodes (65′) hit his fourth goal in five games before Reach (69′) scored his second of the game. It was as comprehensive a 5-0 win as you could have hoped for.

Some Sheffield Wednesday fan comments

Hope is restored. Brilliant performance #swfc — amandabeeson (@acbee69) April 5, 2021

Was not expecting Wednesday to win this at all, let alone 5-0🤣 #swfc #SHWCAR — Sasha🌻 (@SashaTravis17) April 5, 2021

Wednesday are playing it round the back like I do when I'm 2-1 up in fut champs with 5 minutes to go #swfc — Ty (@TyTheOwlMC) April 5, 2021

Some performance from them blue and white wizards #swfc — Rob Oldfield (@ROldfieldDesign) April 5, 2021

Nixon comment clearly demonstrates his thoughts on Owls performance

Sun reporter Alan Nixon was asked by a Sheffield Wednesday fan to give his opinion on their Cardiff performance. He gave that opinion via the following quoted retweet:

Attacked … and meant it. Criminal when you see talent in that squad. https://t.co/DzFEw4z21S — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 6, 2021

Nixon obviously enjoyed what he saw the Owls do in that game, the way they took the Bluebirds apart. With his ‘criminal’ comment, it is also clear the esteem that he holds the talent in the Wednesday side in.